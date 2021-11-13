CCPO Lahore reviews security measures for Tableeghi Ijtima

LAHORE: Lahore police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima to be observed till November 14.

This was stated by the CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed during his visit to the arena of international religious congregation of Raiwind, to review the security arrangements. He inspected main arena, residential camps, parking stands and duty points of the deployed police officers and officials. He also inquired from the organisers of the congregation about the standard of the security arrangements provided to the participants.

Around 2,000 police officers and officials along with 03 SsP, 09 DSsP, 27 SHOs and 700 traffic officials have been performing duty at Tableeghi Ijtima. Police officials in plain clothes have also been deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every movement and any possible suspects.