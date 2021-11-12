Electoral reforms proposed by JI have solution to problems: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government has become a victim of its own policies.

The electoral reforms proposed to the Election Commission of Pakistan by Jamaat-e-Islami contain a complete solution to all the problems, he said while addressing a meeting of central Shoora of JI Kisan Wing at Mansoora on Thursday.

He vowed not to let the 1,100 corrupt people named in Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers get away, saying JI wanted across the board accountability for all. The JI is peacefully striving to bring Allah’s system in the country, he stated. He said in a 70 percent agricultural country, the farmers are facing difficulties and agriculture is in a shambles.