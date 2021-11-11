Lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians illegal: SCBA president

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsen Bhoon on Wednesday termed the life time disqualification of parliamentarians illegal and said a constitutional petition will be filed in the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference here at the Supreme Court, he said Parliament is supreme and should not be questioned, adding politicians should respect and show confidence in their voters, which will help in changing the system.

He said the life time disqualification is against the law. He said he, along with his cabinet members, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad and raised the issue of not fixing cases on time.

Bhoon said that in the past, some judges were appointed in the superior judiciary against the principles of justice and stressed the need to set parameters for the appointment of judges on merit. "When efficient and good judges are appointed, it will help in dispensation of justice to the public,” Bhoon added.

He also highlighted the issues related to right of appeal against the decisions taken under the suo moto jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. He said relations between the bench and bar are very significant and must be respected.