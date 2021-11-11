PHF Congress decides to hold league in March 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to hold the much awaited PHF Hockey League in March 2022.

The PHF Executive Board and Congress meeting was chaired by Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and attended by representatives of affiliated units from across the country.

The Congress approved establishment of 10 PHF regions across the country — four in Punjab, two in Sindh, and one each in KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan. The PHF Congress members approved Hockey League, which will be held in March 2022.

The congress also formed a Steering Committee for reconstruction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.