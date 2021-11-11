Cop dies from dengue fever

LAHORE:A head constable died from dengue hemorrhagic fever at hospital on Wednesday. Head Constable Arshad was posted at CCPO office and was undergoing treatment in the hospital for three days.

Robbers arrested” Sheikhupura police arrested 10 members of three gangs of dacoits during the last month. Police further arrested 31 A-category and 140 B-category criminals, 248 habitual criminals, 27 fugitives, 196 illicit arms holders and 114 drug pushers during the said period. Police also registered 22 cases under Punjab Tenancy Act.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,035 accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,090 were injured. Out of this, 626 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 464 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Youth shot dead: Gulshan Ravi police registered a case against three unidentified bike-riders for killing a youth. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father Muhammad Azhar Sadiq of Multan Road. The victim Tahir Khan, 21, was crossing the road on foot when three men on a bike intercepted him and shot at him. Tahir Khan was rushed to hospital in critical condition but could not recover.