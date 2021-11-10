Iranian ex-official’s warcrimes trial moves to Albania

Stockholm: The trial in Sweden of a former Iranian prison official, accused of handing out death sentences as part of a 1988 purge of dissidents, will relocate to Albania on Wednesday to hear two weeks of testimony.
Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm’s district court since August on a slew of charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes, dating from July 30 to August 16, 1988, when Noury was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.
Kinshasa: DR Congo’s army said on Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near...
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has "the greatest respect" for Algeria and "regrets" the diplomatic row...
Addis Ababa: More than a dozen Ethiopian staffers working for the United Nations have been arrested in Addis Ababa in...
Kiev: Several Western embassies in Ukraine on Tuesday criticised the closure of the country’s oldest...
Damascus: The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat met Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday,...
Paris: With France on Tuesday returning royal treasures taken from Benin in the 19th century, here is a recap of other...