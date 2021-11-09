 
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Punjab Home Dept withdraws reference banning Ansarul Islam

By Sher Ali Khalti
November 09, 2021
LAHORE: Punjab government’s home department has withdrawn reference from the provincial Cabinet regarding imposing a ban on Ansarul Islam, the volunteer group of the JUI-F.

Punjab government has taken a major decision and the home department withdrew its reference pertaining to banning Ansarul Islam. This decision was taken when the government lifted ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While talking to The News, Abu Bakr Chaudhry, deputy secretary general JUI-F Punjab said, “home department has withdrawn reference from the provincial Cabinet regarding imposing a ban on Ansarul Islam”. He said, “Ansarul Islam is an essential part of the JUI-F and government cannot ban a political party”. He said few months ago, the Punjab government had decided to impose a ban on the JUI-F’s essential part Ansarul Islam and sent a summary to the cabinet committee concerned. According to him, Ansarul Islam was not a militant group. He said Ansarul Islam is a volunteer group and works for relief in the country.

The home department had sent a summary to the cabinet committee as well as forwarded its recommendations to the chief minister regarding the imposition of a ban on JUI-F’s volunteer group Ansarul Islam. According to the home department, the final approval of a ban on the JUI-F’s volunteer group will be taken by the Punjab cabinet.