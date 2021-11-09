What is wisdom of talks with TTP, asks Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said as far as the policy about Afghanistan, the negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are concerned, these could not be unilateral decisions.

“Without the approval of the Parliament, Senate and the National Assembly, no policy can be chalked out about them. “Any policy without the approval of the Parliament will have no legitimacy,” he said this while talking to the newsmen after attending the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS).

Bilawal said that he would not comment because the briefing was in-camera and off the record. He said that the statements made by the president, prime minister and foreign minister about the negotiations with the

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were criticised by him before, and will continue to be criticised since no one was taken on board and no consensus was built. “Who are they to decide on begging the TTP for talks and unilaterally engage the TTP which martyred our soldiers, national leadership and the children of APS,” he said. Bilawal said a policy approved by the Parliament will be a better policy with legitimacy.