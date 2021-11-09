100pc use of uplift funds ordered

LAHORE:A review meeting on Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal was held at Planning and Development Complex here on Monday.

The P&D Board chairman reviewed the current status of division-wise development portfolio of Punjab. Releases of all divisions of Punjab were briefed to the chair and approval of new schemes and progress of ongoing schemes were discussed. The chairman directed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines be followed in letter and spirit.

For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with robust monitoring mechanism at all levels, he said and added that regular ADP review meetings by commissioners with field staff should be held.

To accelerate the pace of expenditure, 100pc utilisation of allocated funds must be ensured. Pending award of work against approved schemes needs to be expedited, he added. He said that financially sound and reputed firms/contractors may be hired for quality assurance and speedy execution. Third-party monitoring validation needs to be engaged to ensure transparency and quality of work, he said and emphasised that data update on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP) dashboard should be guaranteed. For implementation of the guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by administrative departments to ensure quality work as per the vision of the chief minister.

Aquatic toxicology: Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, organised an international webinar on “Aquatic Toxicology: Impacts, Assessment and Remediation” on Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the webinar and explained the importance of the webinar. Prof Dr Celine Alexia Godard-Codding from the Institute of Environmental and Human Health, Texas Tech University, USA, gave a detailed insight on aquatic toxicology and protected species health assessment. Prof Dr Muhammad Atamanalp from Ataturk University, Turkey, gave a detailed informative lecture on Microplastics in Aquatic Toxicology and Dr Mehwish Faheem from Government College University, Lahore, on ameliorative potential of medicinal plants in aquatic toxicology research.