Shehzad’s double century steers Southern Punjab Whites to strong position

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Shehzad’s (208 not out) double hundred saw Southern Punjab Whites ending the day one of the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship in a strong position against Central Punjab Whites at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala Sunday.

Southern Punjab Whites lost opening batter Aon Shahzad for nine. Later, Arafat Ahmed and Mohammad Shehzad got together and knitted a 322-run unbroken partnership for the second wicket. Shehzad top-scored with an unbeaten 208 off 213 balls, while Arafat returned undefeated on 108 off 228 balls, laced with12 fours.

At stumps, Central Punjab Whites were 75 for one in 16 overs. In another Pool A fixture being played at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites after opting to bat were dismissed for 276 in the 78th over. Sherdil Khan batting at No 5 top-scored with a 203-ball 124. Ismail Khan contributed 57 off 100. For Northern Whites, Jahandad Khan picked three wickets for 67, while Syed Ali Zain Rizvi, Suleman Asif and Usman Khan grabbed two wickets each. At stumps, Northern U19 Whites were reeling at two for two in four overs.

In the third Pool A fixture being staged at the Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Kashif Ali struck century for Sindh U19 Whites against Balochistan Whites. Batting first, Sindh Whites were bowled out for 329 in the 78th over. Kashif top-scored with a 190-ball 166, hitting 20 fours and eight sixes. Opener batter Habibullah scored 97 off 129 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes.

For Balochistan Whites, Hikmatullah picked three wickets for 87. In reply, Balochistan U19 Whites were 12 for one in eight overs when stumps were drawn. In a Pool B fixture, Sindh Blues after being put into bat by Balochistan Blues were 175 for eight in 50 overs when stumps were drawn at the National Ground in Islamabad. Mohammad Meesam top-scored with 66 off 124 balls, laced with nine fours. For Balochistan Blues, Sajjad Ali picked three for 36, while Junaid Ahmed and Kabir Raj grabbed two wickets apiece. In another Pool B fixture being played at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi, Southern Punjab Blues after being put into bat were dismissed for 198 in the 80th over against Central Punjab Blues. Mohammad Danish top-scored with 44, while Ali Afzal contributed 30. For Central Punjab Blues, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali, Arham Nawab and Mohammad Zeeshan picked two wickets each.

In reply, Central Punjab Blues were 43 for one in 17 overs when stumps were drawn.

In the third Pool B fixture, Northern Blues were dismissed for 249 in the 78th over after opting to bat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad. Northern’s Mohammad Hussain top-scored with 76, while Haseeb Imran contributed 61 and Aseer Mughal chipped in with 47. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues, Shahid Khan bagged four for 28 in seven overs, while Ahmad Khan and Najab Khan picked two wickets each. At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues were 24 for no loss in 10 overs.