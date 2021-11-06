Punjab teams win girls, boys titles in Inter-Provincial Hockey

LAHORE: Punjab U-16 girls trounced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by a huge margin of 9-0 and Punjab U-17 boys outplayed Sindh by 4-2 in the final matches of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The gold medallist teams were given cash prize of Rs50,000, silver medallist teams Rs30,000 and bronze medalist teams were awarded Rs25,000.

The U-16 Girls hockey event final match proved to be a one-sided affair as Punjab routed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 9-0.