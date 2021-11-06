Punjab teams win girls, boys titles in Inter-Provincial Hockey

LAHORE: Punjab U-16 girls trounced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by a huge margin of 9-0 and Punjab U-17 boys outplayed Sindh by 4-2 in the final matches of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.
The gold medallist teams were given cash prize of Rs50,000, silver medallist teams Rs30,000 and bronze medalist teams were awarded Rs25,000.
The U-16 Girls hockey event final match proved to be a one-sided affair as Punjab routed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 9-0.
LAHORE: All the finals of different categories in the Nayza All Pakistan National Tennis Championship 2021 will be...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph failed to qualify for the semifinals at the ISSF President’s Cup for...
ISLAMABAD: Karachi United Friday overcame Huma Club Islamabad 1-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League match...
LAHORE: Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad shared seven wickets between them to leave Sri Lanka A reeling at 64 for nine...
PRAGUE: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann gained revenge for the Olympic doubles final on Thursday as they led...
PARIS: Mauricio Pochettino has Paris Saint-Germain cruising in Ligue 1 and on course to qualify for the Champions...