Seniors-juniors hockey series begins today

LAHORE: A four-match series between senior and junior hockey teams will start at National Hockey Stadium here from Saturday (today).

According to an official of PHF, the 21-member national junior hockey team will play the four-match series. The National Hockey Selection Committee will shortlist 18 members of the National Junior Hockey Team that will take part in the Junior World Cup.

The second match will be played on Sunday (tomorrow). The last two will be played on November 9 and 10. All matches will be played at 3. Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa said: “This hockey series is being organised in preparation for the World Junior Hockey Cup which will be played in Bhubaneswar, India, from November 24 to December 5.”

Juniors: Waqar (Goalkeeper), Abdullah (Goalkeeper), Rizwan Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Adeel Latif, Moin Shakeel, Hammad Anjum, Roman Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Hanan Shahid, Rana Waheed, Umeer Sattar, Mohibullah, Abu Dharr, Abdul Manan, Ali Aziz, Mohsin Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtesham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, and Samiullah.

Seniors: Muneeb-ur-Rehman (Goalkeeper, Sui Southern Gas), Akmal Hussain (Goalkeeper, WAPDA), Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mahmood (National Bank), Tazeem-ul-Hassan (Mari Petroleum), Rizwan Ali (WAPDA), Asif Hanif (Mari Petroleum), Amjad Ali Khan (WAPDA), Osama Bashir (Air Force), Junaid Kamal (National Bank), Faizan (National Bank), Emad Shakeel Butt (National Bank), Muhammad Faisal Qadir (National Bank), Umar Bhatta (WAPDA), Ali Shan (Sui Southern Gas), M Azfar Yaqoob (Sui Southern Gas), Rana Sohail Riaz (Sui Southern Gas), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Hamza Waheed (Air Force), Salman Razzaq (WAPDA), Naveed Alam (Sui Southern Gas), Obaidullah (Sindh, WAPDA), Noheez Zahid Malik (National Bank), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Junaid Manzoor (National Bank), Zakaria Hayat (Air Force) and Zakirullah (Navy).