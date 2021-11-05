Punjab, KP in girls hockey final

LAHORE: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cruised into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.
The match for the third position will be played between Sindh and Balochistan on Friday (today).
Punjab girls outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 13-1. Sharika Sarwar seven goals, Mehak Rashid and Robaisha Perveen scored two goals each while Maleeha Younis and Saira Younis contributed one each. The only goal of KP was scored by Nida Murad.
In another match, Sindh girls defeated Balochistan by 3-0 margin. Shireen Asif scored two goals while Alisha Khalil netted one goal.
