Solar power project launched at Civil Hospital

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated a solar power project at the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government fully adheres to the global conventions signed to reduce environmental pollution.

Shaikh said the provincial government has been expeditiously working to build energy projects that are capable of generating renewable electricity through environment-friendly means. He said the Sindh Solar Energy Project has been introduced to install solar power systems at 37 public health facilities of the province, including seven hospitals in the city.

He also said the same project has been initiated to use solar power to energise the far-flung rural areas of the province where electricity supply through regular means is not possible. He added that the project will benefit a large number of residents of the underprivileged areas that are off-grid.

He praised the efforts of the officials of the World Bank and the Sindh Energy Department for installing the solar power system at the Civil Hospital Karachi. He said the project will fulfil up to one-third of the energy needs of the health facility and also prevent the production of 1,851 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum.