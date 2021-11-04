PTI govt has lost people’s trust, says Muqam

CHITRAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Amir Muqam on Wednesday flayed the rulers for using accountability as a tool for political revenge.

He was addressing a party convention at the residence of Abdul Wali Khan Advocate. PMLN leaders Shahzada Iftikharuddin, Abdul Wali, Saeed Ahmed and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said the country had suffered hard economically under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule and now the people’s condition was miserable.

He was critical of the government for the price spiral and frequent hikes in the rates of the essential items and petroleum products.

The PMLN leader accused the government of dropping Chakdara, Kalam and Khwazakhela from Expressways projects and removing them from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the flawed economic policies of the government had made life miserable but the ministers were giving funny pieces of advice to the people on how to overcome the price hike.

The PMLN leader said the PTI government had lost the trust of the people. He hoped the masses would reject them in upcoming local government elections.

Amir Muqam said he was proud of Chitralis. “You rendered invaluable services to the country and the nation and have always worked with devotion and love for the PMLN and its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif,” he told the gathering.

He recalled the PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had re-started work on the Lowari Tunnel but it was stopped by the present “incompetent” government.

Amir Muqam asked people to elect the PMLN candidates in the elections which could provide them relief and steer the country out of the crisis.