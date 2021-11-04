Bilawal greets Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Hindu community all over the world on Dewali festival.
Extending greetings to the Hindu community, Chairman PPP said, “Diwali's festival is a symbol of victory of good over evil,” adding, “We need to understand the message of Diwali, which teaches us that no matter how powerful evil is, its defeat at the hands of unwavering determination and constant struggle is inevitable.” Bilawal said that PPP had always supported minorities to observe their religious rites and celebrate festivals with freedom.
