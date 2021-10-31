Alleged sexual assaulter of student arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested an accused who had allegedly sexually assaulted a university student and threatened to kill her if she approached the police against him, a police official said on Saturday.
“We have arrested the accused who had forcibly taken a university student to his residence and sexually assaulted her,” Abdul Hameed, the investigation officer of the case, told reporters here.
He said the girl, 20, was waiting at the road for his university bus in the morning when the accused forcibly took her to his residence in the Fauji Foundation area and sexually assaulted her.
“The accused had snatched the cellular phone of the victims so that she couldn’t inform his family and threatened her to shut her mouth, otherwise, he would kill her,” Hameed said. He added that the accused was arrested under sections 376/342/506/411 of Ppc.
In another incident, a married woman was kidnapped in Bagrian area in Oghi.
The police lodged a first information report under section 365-B of Ppc and started raids for her recovery of the woman.
According to the FIR, the accused Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Riaz kidnapped the woman and shifted her to an unknown place.
