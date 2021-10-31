Civil Servants’ Housing Society to be developed expeditiously, says LG secy

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah on Saturday visited the under-construction Civil Servants’ Housing Society within the jurisdiction of the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) in Karachi.

The proposed housing project is spread over an area of 325 acres in the jurisdiction of the LDA and it has been reserved for officers belonging to Pakistan’s civil services. The upcoming housing scheme comprises around 1,200 residential plots each having a size of 500 square yards.

The local government secretary has issued special directives to the LDA to expeditiously carry out civil works to develop the housing society and also facilitate the completion of all the legal formalities and procedures for the purpose.

He said LDA officials had been asked to speedily complete development works in the housing society and also provide due technical assistance in this regard for the provision of basic amenities in the new residential project. The advice and guidance from the relevant construction experts was also being taken for ensuring timely completion of the project and resolution of all the technical complications in this regard, he added.

Shah said that due attention was also being given to expeditiously completing other upcoming residential projects adjacent to the Civil Servants’ Housing Society in the LDA area.

He said the Sindh government had the utmost resolve to expand the presence of housing projects in the province, which had all the necessities of life and civic amenities.