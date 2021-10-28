Lawyers concerned at dilapidated condition of roads

MANSEHRA: Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the Karakoram Highway and other roads in the city and its suburbs, the lawyer’s fraternity on Wednesday announced to approach the court to take notice of the situation.
“The fatal accidents ratio is much higher in the city and its suburbs province because of the highly dilapidated condition of the Karakoram Highway and other roads as funds meant for the maintenance and are being embezzled by the National highway authority for the last three years,”` Abrar Khan Swati, a senior lawyer, told a news conference here.
Speaking on the occasion, Asim Khan said that the lawyer’s fraternity would submit an application with the consumer court, praying it to check the revenue of the NHA and its spending details of funds being spent under the maintenance and repairing head. “If it is necessary we would also move the Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar Highway Court against the NHA as it is the matter of the life of thousands of people who travel daily on these roads,” Khan added.
