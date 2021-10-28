Govt won’t survive if no-trust motion moved: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the federal government will not survive if a no-confidence motion was tabled in the assembly.

He expressed these views while participating in events organised by the party's local leadership in different UCs of Larkana. Bilawal said the common people, including farmers, were looking towards the PPP for resolution of their problems because when the PPP was in power corridors, decisions were made by the common man.

He criticised the government for the record high inflation and unemployment in the country. He said people from all walks of life will come on roads on October 29 against the economic assassination by the government. He said his party workers are their ambassadors, adding now it is time to intensify the struggle to oust the government.

He said the government was only creating problems for the people by raising prices of daily use items. He urged other political parties to use the democratic option of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, saying that policies of the present regime are not only creating difficulties for the masses but also institutions.

Later, Bilawal met with party workers and listened to their problems. PPP leaders Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Syed Sardar Shah and Khurshid Junejo were also present on the occasion.