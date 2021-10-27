Breast cancer awareness session held for Sindh govt employees

KARACHI: Pink Pakistan Trust on Monday conducted an awareness session for the employees of the Sindh government to highlight the importance of early detection of breast cancer, says a press release.

Dr Zubaida Qazi, President of Pink Pakistan Trust, told the attendees that most women might not have any identifiable risk factor before developing breast cancer.

Zubaida said: “there are certain conditions and lifestyles that may increase the chances of developing breast cancer. However, the general risk is that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The older a woman gets, the higher the chances of developing breast cancer. A lifestyle that is not healthy can also predispose women to cancer.”

If the disease is caught early, women with breast cancer have an astounding 99% survival rate, though that may dip to 28% if cancer has spread. But despite the progress, much work remains. The session was attended by Muhammad Hanif Channa, Secretary (GA), SGA & CD and his team in the Sindh secretariat.

Pink Pakistan also organized a bike ride to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Smoking, drinking alcohol, and being overweight increase the chances of a woman developing breast cancer.