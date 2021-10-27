Over 1,000 students given scholarship by Al-Khidmat

Islamabad: A meeting of Al-Khidmat Al-Falah Scholarship Scheme was held under the chairmanship of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor at Al-Khidmat Complex.

The meeting reviewed the performance of Al-Falah Scholarship Scheme. He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of Al-Falah Scholarship team. Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor said that there are thousands of talented students in Pakistan who are deprived of higher education due to lack of resources. Al-Khidmat Al-Falah Scholarship Scheme is a ray of hope for such students.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director Al-Khidmat Foundation Khubaib Bilal, General Manager Programmes Hamad Akhtar, General Manager Mass Media Umair Idrees, Chairman Al-Falah Scholarship Scheme Majeed Ahmad Chaudhry, National Director Ali Raza and Ahmad Toor.

Ali Raza, national director, Al-Khidmat Al-Falah Scholarship Scheme, while presenting the report to the members, said that it was planned to give 800 scholarships last year but 1,061 students were provided scholarships. So far scholarships of Rs321.1 million have been provided for the educational assistance of 4,561 talented and deserving students across the country, including students belonging to various professional fields including doctors and engineers.