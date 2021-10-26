PESHAWAR: The IMSciences conducted a webinar on Islamic banking for the students on Monday.The programme was part of a countrywide awareness campaign to give orientation and exposure to university students about various aspects of Islamic banking operations, Shariah-compliant products and services and the Stae Bank of Pakistan regulatory framework for the development of Islamic banking.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State Bank of Pakistan to establish a proper...
PESHAWAR: A five days training for the administrative officers of the University of Engineering and Technology ...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday took exception to the rising number of dengue fever cases in the...
PESHAWAR: Police in the provincial capital arrested 42 people on Monday after thousands of rounds were fired in the...
PESHAWAR: The judges’ committee of the 5th Amir Ahmad Siddiqui Media Awards announced the names of the...
PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unearthed a mega scam of illegal occupation of...