Tuesday October 26, 2021
Webinar on Islamic banking

By  Bureau report
October 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences conducted a webinar on Islamic banking for the students on Monday.The programme was part of a countrywide awareness campaign to give orientation and exposure to university students about various aspects of Islamic banking operations, Shariah-compliant products and services and the Stae Bank of Pakistan regulatory framework for the development of Islamic banking.

