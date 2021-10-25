Function arranged to pay tributes to late legends

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Sunday arranged a function to pay tributes to the late legends of national and international fame.

The programmer titled “A Tribute to Legends” was held at the Peshawar Club in which glowing homage were paid to the senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, woman politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan, first Pakistan Television producer Tariq Aziz, King of Comedy Umer Sharif, KP first Pashto fiction writer Zaitoon Bano, artiste and singer Mahjabeen Qizalbash and folksinger Kifayat Shah Bacha.

Speakers shed light on the life of legends and their achievements and the services for the nation and county they rendered in various fields.

Mushtaq Yusufzai, a journalist and nephew of late Rahimullah Yusufzai, dwelt at length on the life of a senior journalist, editor and expert on Afghan affairs, Rahimullah Yusufzai.

Rahimullah Yusufzai was born in Shamozai village of Katlang tehsil on September 10, 1954. He was a war correspondent, political and security analyst, best known for having interviewed Osama bin Laden and Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

Acknowledging his achievements in journalism, the government of Pakistan first awarded him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) in 2005.

Then he received Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award (Star of Excellence) from the President of Pakistan for his achievements in the field of journalism on March 23, 2010.

The speakers also shared their memories about the legends, including Begum Nasim Wali Khan, Tariq Aziz, Umer Sharif, Zaitoon Bano, Mahjabeen Qizalbash and Kifayat Shah Bacha, with the participants and shed light on various aspects of life of the noted personalities.

Former senior police officer Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah said that Begum Nasim Wali Khan was a renowned veteran politician, who served the people with her fair and straightforward politics.

He said that she was also known as Mor Bibi and the iron lady for her lifelong struggle for democracy, rule of law and justice.