Two young men killed in traffic accidents

Two young men lost their lives in road traffic accidents in the city on Sunday. One of the accidents occurred on Mai Kolachi Road and the other near the Kala Pul locality.
A Docks police official said that a speeding vehicle hit the motorbike of 25-year-old Malik Naveed, son of Malik Rafiq, on Mai Kolachi Road, killing him on the spot. His body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. He was a resident of Lyari.
A Defence police official said that a speeding vehicle hit 25-year-old Waheed, son of Abdul Hameed, near the Kala Pul area. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
