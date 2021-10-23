10pc quota reserved in police for women, seminar told

MINGORA: Ten percent quota had been reserved for women candidates in Swat Police, a seminar was told here on Friday.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Rozan, organised a seminar to guide women on joining the police department.

“Almost 10 percent quota has been reserved for female candidates, with additional 62 seats for females in Swat Police. The purpose is to empower women and provide them with prestigious employment,” said SP Shah Hassan.

Station House Officer (SHO) Women Police Station Shahnaz Bibi, Rozan spokesperson Komal Bibi and others urged the females to come forward and join the police force.

They said the recruitment process for women in Swat had been announced and according to the police department, the candidates could submit applications till 29 October.

Komal Bibi said maximum recruitment of women in the police force would not only provide jobs to them but would also serve the females of the region in solving their problems.

Mahboob Ali, Chairman Swat Press Club, said that members of the Swat Press Club would publish the stories in order to raise awareness among eligible women candidates for police.

SHO Women Police Station Shahnaz Bibi urged women to join the police force and contribute to the development of the country.