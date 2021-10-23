Three alleged land grabbers arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested three members of an alleged land grabbers group who had allegedly occupied the house of a local and threatened him with dire consequences, an official said on Friday.

“We have initiated the crackdown against the land mafias and so far retrieved two houses illegally occupied by gangsters,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here.

He said that Mohammad Sadiq of Ganda area had moved an application, seeking punitive action against a land mafia, which had illegally occupied his house.

“We have not only retrieved his property but also arrested three gangsters who threatened him with dire consequence,” Sajjad Khan said.

He said that the accused were arrested under sections 419/420, 448/384 and 342/34 of Ppc.

“In such a case we have also retrieved another house earlier this week and arrested the accused gangsters,” the DPO said.He added that land mafias were active in the district for a long time and he started the crackdown against them just after assuming the charge of the office.