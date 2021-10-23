Muzamil wins Tennis Concepts Open National C’ship

LAHORE: Muzamil Murtaza won the singles title and M Abid and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman clinched the men’s doubles title in the Tennis Concepts Open National Championship 2021 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Talha Waheed and Ashar Ali Khan clinched the seniors 40 plus doubles title.

In the men’s singles final, Muzamil Murtaza beat M Soaib 6-2, 7-5 to clinch the title.

The men’s doubles title was claimed by Abid and Huzaifa, who defeated Muzamil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza 6-1, 7-6.

The seniors 40 plus doubles was lifted by Pakistan No 1 senior 40 plus player Talha and partner Ashar, who outsmarted Arif Feroze and Fayyaz Khan 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier, in men’s aingles semi-finals, Muzamil beat Abid 6-3, 6-4, Shoaib shocked national champion Aqeel Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In seniors doubles 40 plus semi-finals, Azhar Ali Khan and Talha beat Dr Saeed and Bilal 6-0, 6-0, Fayyaz and Arif beat Hassan Said and Rana Nadeem 7-5, 6-2.