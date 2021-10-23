MPA Qureshi asks CM to resolve street crime, water issues

PTI member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi has written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and mentioned two serious problems faced by the residents of his constituency (PS-111), which require immediate intervention.

He has said in his letter that street crimes, including mobile-snatching and muggings, have become a routine and are on the rise on a daily basis in his constituency and the adjacent areas of Clifton and Defense Housing authority (DHA).

Upon resistance, dozens of people are losing their precious lives, and it has become a serious problem that requires effective policing, investigation and a prosecution mechanism in order to keep the crime rate in check as well as deter the criminal elements, Qureshi says and also mentions that the residents of his constituency are also facing an acute water shortage, and constantly they have to face other serious problems.

Secondly, he says, a concrete solution to the problem (short-term or long-term) seems to be non-existent. Hence, it is urged that a short-term as well as a long-term strategy should be devised to address the water shortage issue of Karachi, including constituency.

Meanwhile, some measures on an urgent basis are strongly urged. Qureshi also met the president of the PTI Karachi, and during the meeting, party affairs were discussed in detail. Separately, the Women Wing Karachi Cabinet also called on MPA Qureshi, and the upcoming workers convention and party affairs were considered in detail in the meeting.