Enhanced regional ties urged for better trade

PESHAWAR: A consultative session on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade was arranged by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the UK Aid-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme in Peshawar.

Government officials, the business community, and chamber officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the event, said a handout.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, said how bilateral integration and enhanced regional connectivity could help rebuild Afghanistan and create enormous economic gains for both countries.

The business community deliberated upon various challenges faced by the traders and suggested corrective measures.