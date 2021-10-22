Pervez Khattak reconciles with brother Liaqat Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak reconciled with his brother Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak on Thursday, putting an end to the differences which had troubled the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for quite some time.

It was learnt that the first cousin of the federal minister, Amjad Azam, and a former nazim, Ashfaq Khan, played an important role in bringing the two brothers closer to each other.

Others who made efforts for the patch-up included Lt-General (retired) Alam Khattak, Pir of Manki Sharif, Shamsul Ameen, Abdul Waheed Pulosai and Janas Mohmad.

Federal Minister Pervez Khattak and MPA Liaquat Khattak reached the hall along with other relatives and supporters. They embraced each other, forgetting the past unpleasantness.

It may be mentioned here that Pervez Khattak, who served as chief minister of the province from 2013 to 2018, developed differences with his brother, MPA Liaqat Khattak at the time of the by-election for Pk-63.

Liaquat Khattak wanted the PTI ticket for his son, Ahad Khattak, to contest for the PK-63, which had fallen vacant after the death of the ruling party MPA Mian Jamshedduddin Kakakhel due to coronavirus.

The ticket was given to the son of the late legislator, Mian Umar Kakakhel. This created a wedge between Pervez Khattak and Liaqat Khattak. Later, the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s Ikhtiar Wali Khan defeated the ruling party candidate in the by-election for PK-63 which widened the gap between the Khattak brothers.