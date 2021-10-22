Qul of Prof Dr Ikramullah today

PESHAWAR: The Qul of prominent gastroenterologist, Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan, is being observed today (Friday) at his native Nalo village of Bedara town in Swat’s Matta subdivision.
Prof Ikramullah Khan died of coronavirus on Wednesday and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Bedara town of Matta subdivision. He was brother of Engineer Ehsanullah Khan, member of Board of Directors of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and Dr Ikhtesham Khan Adil of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.
