Five killed, six injured in road accidents

Five people, including two teenagers, lost their lives and six others were injured in different road traffic accidents across the city on Thursday, according to police sources. A teenaged woman died and four men were injured after a speeding car hit three motorbikes in the Nazimabad area within the limits of the Rizvia police station.

The casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Hiba Saleem, and the injured as Ramiz, 28, Tariq, 20, Noman, 20, and Sultan, 25. Police said they have arrested the car’s driver and registered a case against him.

A motorcyclist died after a speeding vehicle hit his two-wheeler at the Jam Sadiq Flyover in the Korangi area. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was identified as 35-year-old Imran Javed, a resident of the Korangi area.

A motorcyclist also died in the North Karachi area and another was injured after a speeding vehicle hit their two-wheeler. The deceased was identified as Safdar Pervez, 55, and the injured as George Masih, 50. Police said the victims were Surjani Town residents. In the Manghopir area, a man identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rehman died in a road accident. His body was taken to ASH for a post-mortem examination.

In another accident, a teenaged boy died and his friend was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorbike near the Essa Nagri area. The deceased and the injured are yet to be identified.