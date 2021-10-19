PML-N, JI protest against petrol price hike

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in separate protests on Monday criticised the PTI government for raising oil prices on a fortnightly basis, adding to the misery of people.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the unprecedented increase in petroleum prices. The PML-N Karachi chapter organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing the protesters, PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah, Secretary General Miftah Ismail, Syed Munawar Raza and Nasiruddin Mehmood said the federal government had been routinely raising the prices of petroleum products and edible items since it came into power and the inflation had reached the extent where it had become impossible for a daily-wager to feed his family.

The JI Karachi chapter held a march against the massive increase in the petroleum prices. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the march from the Baitul Mukarram Masjid to Hassan Square.

Addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said a gang of thugs comprising the sugar and flour mafia was de facto ruling the country.

He said that as that gang of thugs was ruining the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan was claiming that his government was eliminating corruption. The JI leader asked the prime minister to justify the skyrocketing inflation after he himself had said that the indicators of economy had improved and the country’s exports had increased.