 
Monday October 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

ISLAMABAD: Fake video on vaccination of school children

National
October 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday issued a clarification regarding a viral social media video — that endorses the adverse effects of anti-coronavirus vaccination on school-going children — and said that the video is fake. The NCOC, in a Twitter post, said that the video clip circulating on social media is three years old.

More From National
More From Latest