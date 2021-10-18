Test held for admission to KMU’s allied health sciences

PESHAWAR: A centralised test was conducted for admissions in various fields of allied health sciences IN Khyber Medical University on Sunday.

A press release said that the admission test was conducted by Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) at 11 centers of the province and Islamabad.

A total of 23,839 candidates including 17247 male and 6592 female students appeared in the test. The test results will be announced by ETEA within 48 hours and can be viewed on KMU and ETEA websites.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that conducting the test was a challenge. “We are grateful to all the institutions concerned and administrations for their cooperation and support,” he added.

He said that participation of more than 23,000 candidates in the test was a sign of public trust in KMU. He said that various disciplines of allied health sciences were of fundamental importance in the health delivery system.

Prof Zia said the centralised admission test for admissions in the allied health sciences would provide an opportunity to talented students to come forward in these fields on the one hand and on the other hand, it will also improve the overall quality of the health delivery system in the province.