Protests staged against price-hike

MARDAN/MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mardan chapter, staged protest rally against rising inflation and prices.

The rally was led by former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti while PPP workers and traders participated in it.

The rally was started from Khwaja Hoti’s residence and it turned into a public meeting at Pakistan Chowk.

The protesters chanted slogans against Imran Khan and the federal government. Addressing the rally, Khwaja Hoti criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prevailing price-hike.

He said the price of ghee had been increased from Rs40 to Rs109 per kilogram while prices of petroleum products had also increased.

In Mansehra, the people from different walks of life staged a protest against the high inflation and unemployment in the country.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has increased the prices of petroleum products to a record highest ever level depriving people of three times meal,” Muhammad Anwar, the former Tehsil councillor, told the protesters. The protesters, holding the placards marched through Darband bazaar, demanding immediate withdrawal of recent rise in the petroleum products prices and electricity traffics.

They also raised slogans against the PTI government, saying ‘go PTI go.’

Anwar said that the PTI government had come into power in the name of change and revival of the economy but it had pushed the country on the brink of economic collapse.