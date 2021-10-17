PPP ruining KMC-run health, educational institutions, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been ruining the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)-run health and education institutions by handing them over to the provincial government.

“It is a routine custom of the PPP to destroy hospitals and institutions by not releasing funds and resources, and later on, taking the administrative control of these institutions and making political recruitments against meritocracy,” said Kamal, while addressing the media outside an accountability court.

He said the Karachi Building Control Authority was converted into the Sindh Building Control Authority and the employees of Karachi working there were fired while non-local PPP workers were recruited on their posts. “The same mindset of the PPP is behind taking over Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the Karachi heart disease hospital,” he said.

The PSP chief warned the PPP to stop policies based on its enmity towards Karachi, and asked the movers and shakers of the country to wake up before it was too late to control the affairs of the province.

Kamal said corrupt and crooked elements who deserved to be behind the bars were unfortunately steering the reins of the government, destroying the fate of our generations.

“The country is running on auto mode. The state's decisions are not protecting the greater national interest. The PPP has exploited this grim situation and is treating Sindh as a private dynasty,” he said.

He added that the health and education sectors were being destroyed by the provincial and federal governments. “The budget of hundreds of billions of rupees has fallen prey to corruption.”