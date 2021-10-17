Cop dies in road mishap

HARIPUR: A sub-inspector of Haripur Police died in a road accident in Baldhair area here on Saturday.Police and eyewitnesses said that an ex-serviceman (retired junior Navy officer) Niaz Khan was serving on contract as sub-inspector in the Ghazi Police Station. He was on the way to his duty centre by his motorcycle on Thursday afternoon when a speeding Toyota Hiace No D-1882 ran over the bike, injuring him seriously.
