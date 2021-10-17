Aqeel wins National Open Tennis title

LAHORE: National champion Aqeel Khan won the Sapphire National Open Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore, on Saturday.

Aqeel faced little trouble in overcoming his rival Muzamil Mustafa in the final, winning by 6-3, 7-5.

Aqeel also won the doubles crown while pairing with Shehzad Khan. They beat Muzamil and Mudassar Murtaza 6-3, 6-2.

In Boys U18 final, Bilal Asim beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1.

In Girls U18 final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Natalia Zaman 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In Boys U18 doubles final, Mahatir Muhammad and Sami Zaib Khan beat Ali Talha and Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-1.

In Boys U16 final, Bilal Asim beat Abdul Hanan Khan 7-6, 6-1.

In Boys U14 final, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 7-5, 7-5.

In Girls U14 final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zunaisha Noor 4-2, 3-5, 4-0.

In Boys U14 doubles final, Abu Bakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Shasawar Khan and Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-1.

In Boys U12 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Umer Jawad 5-3, 4-2.

In Girls U12 final, Zunaisha Noor beat Hajra Sohail 4-2, 2-4, 4-1.

In Boys / Girls U12 doubles final, Abu Bakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Hamza Ali Rizwan and Umer Jawad 1-4, 4-2, 10-7.

In Boys / Girls U10 final, Abdur Rehman beat Shayan Afridi 2-4, 4-2, 5-3.

In Boys / Girls U8, the gold medal was won by Mustafa Uzair Rana, silver by Zaina, and bronze by Salaar Khan.

In Boys /Girls U6, the gold medal was won by Danyal Malik, silver by Salaar Khan, and bronze by Soha.