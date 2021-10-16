40 more Green Line buses reach Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said 40 more buses have arrived at the Karachi port for the Green Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service to be launched in the city.

He was talking to media persons after he inaugurated a three-day lifestyle and furniture expo at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday.

He said the strength of the fleet of the Green Line buses to be plied in Karachi had increased to 80, and soon the 40 new buses would be brought to the depot established for the Green Line bus service.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the governor had told media persons that efforts were being made to make the Green Line bus service operational in one month’s time.

To a question, he said politics was not required to resolve the problems of Karachi, as they could be resolved in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. For the purpose, he added, the federal government was fully serious to take practical steps.

Ismail said Sindh had enough wheat stocks, and he would contact the chief minister in this regard to make sure the earliest release of the essential food commodity in the province. He said an early release of the wheat stocks would be helpful to bring down the wheat flour prices in the province.

To a question regarding the issue of price hikes, the governor said inflation was a global phenomenon, and it had affected the sale of every product and service, including fuel and electricity whose prices had been jacked up.

He claimed that the prices of essential commodities and services had not increased in Pakistan as much as they had been hiked the world over.

The governor appreciated the fact that the demand for furniture produced in Pakistan had increased in the global market, as local craftsman had proved their skills the world over in producing modern and light furniture items.

He said the promotion of the furniture industry had generated employment opportunities in the country.