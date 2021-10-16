Book on post-Cold War period launched

Speakers at a recent book-launch ceremony said that the post-cold war era was the most important period to understand the tactics of the United States in regional politics.
The Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan (PFY) recently organised an event to launch ‘Concept of Terrorism in Post-Cold War Era’ authored by Shama Munshi. A large number of journalists, defence analysts, political and international relations experts attended the event.
Those who participated in the book launch included Air Vice Marshal (retd) Muhammad Abid Rao, Commander Muhammad Tahir, former ambassador Jameel Ahmed, PFY head Umer Khan, former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Majyd Aziz, honorary consul general of Yemen Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Consumer Association of Pakistan Chairman Kaukab Iqbal.
