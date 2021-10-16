Firing on former hockey player: Eight accused booked under Section 7 ATA

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police Friday booked eight accused under Section 7 ATA on charges of opening indiscriminate fire on former Pakistan hockey team goalkeeper Imran Shah and injuring him two days ago at Gojra.

According to police, Imran Shah was present on Gojra's Quaid Azam Road at his cousin's medical store where accused Abdul Qadoos exchanged harsh words with him over a car parking issue.

Accused Qadoos called his seven accomplices who opened indiscriminate fire, leaving Imran Shah injured critically.