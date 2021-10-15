Prize distribution ceremony arranged at COMSATS

ABBOTTABAD: The prize distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was arranged at COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus, here on Thursday.

COMSATS University Director, Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan speaking on the occasion praised the efforts of the government and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to launch such training in emerging technologies and high-tech trades for the first time in Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of skill development at the individual as well as at the national level.

The director told the trainees the people having professional skills had more scope and there were millions of opportunities in the IT sector. He motivated the trainees and offered them to utilize the lab facilities and faculty consultation in future.

Earlier, Adam Zahoor, the project coordinator, presented the project progress report. He said the Kamyab Jawan Programme aims to offer quality professional training and skill development opportunities to young people across Pakistan.