ASI martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A police officer embraced martyrdom when unidentified assailants opened fire on him soon after he left his residence in Urmar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital for office on Wednesday.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector Nauman Khan was attacked in Sikanderabad area in the limits of the Urmar Police Station,” an official said, adding, the slain cop was serving in the Peshawar traffic police.

He said the cop received at least two bullets in his chest and was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Heavy contingents of police cordoned off the area and started a search operation after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroonur Rashid as well as other senior officials visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence.

A few policemen have come under attack in the provincial capital over the last few months.

Besides, a cracker was hurled at the Inqilab Police Station in Surizai village a few days ago that went off without causing any casualty or damage.

Meanwhile, the Capital City Police officials said the cops in the district arrested 105 most wanted terrorists and criminals during a drive in the last few days.

The officials said 48 facilitators of these most wanted criminals were also arrested.

A spokesman for the capital city police said the Peshawar Police was provided lists of most wanted criminals and terrorists

involved in various incidents of terrorism and law and order.

He said the cops in all the four divisions were tasked to arrest the wanted people and their facilitators.

The spokesman added those arrested were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department for an interrogation.