Non-provision of jobs: More girls’ schools closed by landowners in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Despite the Education Emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more schools were closed down forcibly by landowners in Charsadda district, depriving scores of girls to receive education in their respective areas.

Sources said that the girls schools were shut by the landowners by force when the Education Department authorities did not recruit their siblings or children on Class-IV vacancies in the schools in return for their properties.

They said that a total of 15 educational institutions were closed, including one high, two middle and 12 primary schools.

They said that over 38,000 children, mostly girls, were out of schools in Charsadda but the authorities of the Education Department and district administration were oblivious to tackle the situation.

According to data, the schools remained closed in the district due to various issues including Government Girls High School, Tarnab, Government Girls Middle School, Kalyas and Government Girls Middle School, Aranda Halimzai.

The closed 12 government girl primary schools are situated in Srekh, Gagar, Dagwal, Zarbab Garhi, Khanmir Killay, Khaiberi Killay, Mirza Dher, Mian Qilla, Shara, Sheikhabad, Mazara and Sara Koroona in Shabqadar.

The elders have demanded the government to open the closed schools so that the girls could receive education.

When approached to get the official version on the issue, District Education Officer (Female) Surraya Begum said that they had held several rounds of talks to resolve the matter but the landowners stuck to their demand to recruit their siblings or children on the Class-IV vacancies.

She said that an additional deputy commissioner (Relief and Human Rights), had suggested taking action against the landowners under 3MPO and sending them to prison for shutting down the schools and interfering in official work.

The official said that the deputy commissioner would issue further directives to implement the proposal.