Punjab govt moves SC against LHC order on TLP chief’s release

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) the order passed by Lahore High Court (LHC) declaring the detention of head of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi as illegal.

The provincial government prayed the apex court to set aside the order passed by the LHC as no legal requirements were made in the impugned order. A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, will hear the petition at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court today (Tuesday.

Making Ameer Hussain, uncle of Saad Hussain Rizvi as respondent in the instant petition, the provincial government has contended that no detailed record was provided to the learned high court in the matter. It was contended that the decision taken by the provincial government detaining Saad Hussain Rizvi was in accordance with law.

The LHC had issued order on petition, filed by Ameer Hussain, uncle of Saad Hussain Rizvi against his continued incarceration. Later on, in pursuance of LHC order, Deputy Commissioner Lahore had issued orders for the release of Saad Hussain.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 9, the Review Board headed by Supreme Court Judge Justice Maqbool Baqir heard matter on the application filed by the Punjab government, seeking extension in the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi. However, when the Review Board raised some questions on the application of Punjab government, the provincial government had withdrawn its application.