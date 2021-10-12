CDA’s financial statement crosses Rs50b for first time

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) achieved a new landmark as financial statement of CDA for the first time in history crossed mark of Rs50 billion.

According to the latest financial statement, the book balance of CDA, currently stands at Rs53,898.47 million which never happened in the past. The balance includes Re 47,038.99 million CDA's own fund, Rs471.99 million investment and receivables, Rs6,124.75 million funds available against liabilities and Rs262.73 million as assignment accounts. An official while commenting on the achievement, said it was result of CDA managements better financial policies and efficient revenue collection endeavours.