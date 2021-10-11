 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Former PHF boss dies

Sports
October 11, 2021

LAHORE: Former President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Air Chief Marshal (retd) Farooq Feroze Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Funeral prayers of 82-year-old deceased were offered with state honors in Islamabad after Asr prayers.

The late Air Chief Marshal was President PHF during 1990-91.

The President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa prayed for the departed soul and for his family to bear the loss.

More From Sports
More From Latest