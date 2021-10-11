Former PHF boss dies

LAHORE: Former President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Air Chief Marshal (retd) Farooq Feroze Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday.
Funeral prayers of 82-year-old deceased were offered with state honors in Islamabad after Asr prayers.
The late Air Chief Marshal was President PHF during 1990-91.
The President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa prayed for the departed soul and for his family to bear the loss.
