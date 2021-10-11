One slaughtered, another shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified miscreants slaughtered a man and shot dead another in separate incidents in the district, sources said on Sunday.

They said that armed men dragged one Eidmar Khan, a resident of Barmand in Dattakhel tehsil, out of the mosque and beheaded him. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.In another incident, one Umar Daraz was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Spinwam area.The sources said that it was a target killing as the victim had no enmity with anyone.