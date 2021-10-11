One slaughtered, another shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified miscreants slaughtered a man and shot dead another in separate incidents in the district, sources said on Sunday.
They said that armed men dragged one Eidmar Khan, a resident of Barmand in Dattakhel tehsil, out of the mosque and beheaded him. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.In another incident, one Umar Daraz was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Spinwam area.The sources said that it was a target killing as the victim had no enmity with anyone.
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday condemned the flawed policies...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the prevailing inflation was the result of the...
PESHAWAR: A noted medical consultant, Prof Dr Nurul Iman, was elected as chairman of the Board of Governors of Qazi...
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul...
PESHAWAR: There seems no end to the sufferings of the owners of private medical colleges as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
KHAR: A police constable sustained injuries when unknown miscreants opened fire on the police post in Haji Lawang area...